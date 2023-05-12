Poynette, WI - POYNETTE - Richard A. "Dick" Elsing, age 90, of Poynette, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, after a courageous battle of cancer with loved ones by his side.
Richard was born on November 24, 1932, in Sauk City, the son of Benjamin and Emma (Soelle) Elsing. Richard worked and retired from Oscar Mayer, but kept working odd jobs. He then took to produce and firewood, with his wife, Julia. Richard lost his wife to cancer in 1992 and continued with his family. Anyone that knew Richard, knew he wore his heart on his sleeve.
He is survived by his children, Richard (Barbara) Elsing, Robyn (Tim) Posey, and Tony (Michele) Elsing; his siblings, Gary (Nancy) Elsing and Jackie (Victor) Tomlinson, grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Julia, his daughters, Sherill Olson and Jody Marble, his brothers, Jim, Larry and Bill Elsing, and his sisters, Elaine Elsing and Deloris Heimerl.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette, with Pastor Michele Hopp officiating. Private family burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery, with military honors provided by Poynette Area Veterans. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard will always be remembered for his kind giving heart and great memories of his hunting, fishing and being at war in Korea.
The family would like to thank SSM Hospice for all their care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SSM Hospice.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.