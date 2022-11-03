November 29, 1954 - October 30, 2022
LODI, WI - Richard W. "Rick" Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Stevenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
November 29, 1954 - October 30, 2022
LODI, WI - Richard W. "Rick" Stevenson, age 67, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
He was born on November 29, 1954, in Poynette, the son of John and Myrna (Barden) Stevenson. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1973, Rick attended MATC earning his automotive technician degree. He married Charlotte Fulk on May 28, 1978, in South Whitley, IN. Rick and Char then moved to the family farm to assist in the operation of Stevenson Brothers Farms. He was a swine superintendent and fair board member of the Lodi Agricultural Fair and a past President of the Columbia County Pork Producers.
Rick had a variety of interests including football, especially the Packers and the Badgers and stock car racing. In his younger years he actively campaigned his own late model racing at many tracks around the state of Wisconsin. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Char, survivors include his children, Chad (Emily) Stevenson and Michelle (Brandon) Ballweg; three grandchildren, Brylee, Braydon, and Brenna Ballweg; his brother, John (Sharon); and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, 2022, and also at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH LODI from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Funeral Service will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH LODI, 258 Lodi St, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Larson House - Columbus and Generations Hospice for their care of Rick.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.