ARLINGTON, WI - Robert A. Schmidt, age 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Our House-Portage.
He was born on September 14, 1930, in Arlington township, Wisconsin, the son of Earl and Janette (Stoltenberg) Schmidt.
On June 2, 1956, Bob married Darlene Getchel at St. Peter's in Arlington. Together they farmed in the Arlington area and then operated the Schmidt Liquor Store in Portage before retiring in 1992 from UW-Experimental Farms.
He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Bob had a variety of interests including playing cards, gardening, lawn work, and Friday fish fries, but enjoyed most the time spent with his family.
In addition to Darlene, his wife of 66 years survivors includes his children, Laurie (Michael) Weber, Mary (Larry) Saager and John (Jacki) Schmidt; seven grandchildren, Sara (Zach) Stoflet, Ryan Weber, Alex Saager, Kelsey (Kenny Webb) Saager, Maggie (Andrew) Franklin, Olivia (Adam Schoenle) Schmidt, and Carter Schmidt; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ervin (RubyAnn) Schmidt; and sister, Elizabeth (Charles) Reuter.
Funeral Services will be held at ST. PETER'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 303 Park St, Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, with Rev. David Juhl presiding. Burial will be held at Arlington Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.