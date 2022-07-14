Robert M. Schilling

LODI / LAKE MILLS, WI - Robert "Boobsie" Schilling, age 70, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at The Rivers Assisted Living in Portage. He was born on Sept. 6, 1951, in Madison, Wis., the son of the late Everett and Eva (Karls) Schilling.
After graduating in 1969 from Lodi High School, Bob was drafted and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Bob was employed with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections throughout the state, retiring from the Columbia Correctional Institute in 2010. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 503 - Dane.
Bob was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and participating in most sports including golf, curling, and softball. He enjoyed watching the Packers and the Badgers, along with most other sports.
Survivors include his son, Robert Schilling ll; two brothers, William P. (Susan) Schilling and Tom Schilling; three sisters, Mary (Jim) Heimbecker, Cindy (Kim) Schmidt and Shelly (Dan) Rathman; and many friends.
A gathering celebrating Bob's life will be held at DANE AMERICAN LEGION POST NO. 503, 124 N. Military Road, Dane, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, with military honors at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.