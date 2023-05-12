Shirley A. (Bishop) Johnson

Poynette, WI - POYNETTE - Shirley A. Johnson, age 94, of Poynette, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on April 28, 1929, in Waterville, Maine, the daughter of Phillip and Rose (Cote) Bishop. She married Lyle Johnson on April 25, 1953, in Waterville. Shirley worked for ABS for many years and retired from there. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette. Family was Shirley's main focus in life. She always made it a point to be there for her loved ones. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and making sure no one left hungry. She made it a priority to attend her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Lyle; her daughters, Patricia (Dale) Hathaway, Poynette and Kathleen Ford, Arizona; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Casey) Hathaway, Poynette, Shaun (Wendy) Hathaway, Fitchburg and Drew (Melissa) Hathaway, Lake Elmo, MN; three great-grandchildren, Kloie and Vance Hathaway and Evelyn Hathaway; her beloved sister, Dawn Pelotte, Del Rio, TX; her dearest sister-in-law, Darlene Horstmann; other in-laws; nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Merlene, Phillip and Ronnie and her son-in-law, Bill Ford.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
