POYNETTE/LODI, WI - Thomas A. Karls, age 62, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics.
He was born on July 25, 1960, in Madison, the son of Mienrod and Helen (Dresen) Karls.
Tom was a 1978 graduate of Lodi High School.
Tom was a welder employed with Alkar for 25 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, classic cars, and four-wheeling. Tom volunteered with Lodi Bar Buddies as a driver and a board member. Tom liked all Wisconsin sports including the Badgers, Packers, Bucks, and Brewers, but loved most spending time with his family and with their dog "Muggsy".
Tom is survived by Dawn Karls; his children, Jarod and Megan Karls; their dog, Muggsy; his mother, Helen; six sisters, Jane (Chuck) Zwettler, Jean (Jim) Olsen, Sue (Jim) Karpinsky, Sandy (Steve) Lane, Joan Lord, Karen (Doug) Schutz; brother, Jim (Cathy) Karls; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and also at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. Memorial Mass will be held at ST. THOMAS ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 655 South Main Street, Poynette, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with the Rev. Fr. Kumud Chand presiding. A private family burial will be held.