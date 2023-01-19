Thomas A. Piechocki

POYNETTE, WI - Thomas "Tom" Andrew Piechocki passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus with family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with a short illness. Tom was born to John and Florence (nee Rebholz) Piechocki on Jan. 20, 1943, in Milwaukee.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Ruthanne (nee Tanner); and puppy, Tanner. He is further survived by his siblings, J. Patrick Murphy, Michael (Pam) Murphy, Timothy (Sally) Murphy, John (Lori) Richards, Marjorie (Roger) Schwenke, Maureen (Pat) Harrigan and Andrew (Jeanne) Murphy; his sisters-in-law, Mary (Greg) Windsor and Karen Tanner; his brother-in-law, Terry (Rose) Tanner; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Tom was preceded by his parents, Ruthanne's parents, Clark and Florence Tanner; his stepfather, Joseph Murphy; his sister-in-law, Elda; brothers-in-law, Warren, Clinton and Jack; his friend, SSgt Ryan Blair; and several family members.
Tom was a mechanic, machinist, plant manager, private pilot, and a co-business owner with Rich and Karen Aescbach (Aeschbach Maintenance Machining) in Poynette. Tom served his country in the Air Force (1961-1965) in Libya and at Wurtsmith AFB in Michigan, where he met and married Ruthanne.
Ruthanne and his nephew, Pat, would like to thank Stuart Fryk and all the doctors, nurses, and caregivers at Meriter, Froedtert and Divine Savior who gave exceptional care to Tom and his family.
In lieu of flowers, Tom and Ruthanne's request is to donate to the School Sisters of Notre Dame or plant a tree in his honor. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.