LODI, WI - Thomas Joseph Doris, age 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Lodi from complications of a stroke last fall.
He was born on December 13, 1940, in Madison, the son of Harry and Eva (Moore) Doris.
Tom was a 1959 graduate of Madison East High School. He was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force National Guard. On November 3, 1962, he married Catherine Dourlain in St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Madison. Tom was employed as a plumber retiring from the UW in 1998.
Tom had a variety of interests including fishing, bowling, playing softball in his younger years, proud member of the Monona PeeWee football chain crew, camping with his family, and attending Sun Prairie midget auto racing. He was an active member of the Lodi Fair Board and was skilled in many areas, having been involved in remodeling and maintenance at Fish Tales and Fitz's on the Lake. He was very proud of designing and building his retirement home on the hillside overlooking the farmland and Okee Bay. As snowbirds for the past sixteen years, he took on many projects where he resided in Florida.
In addition to Catherine his wife of 60 years, survivors include his children, John (Sally Jackson) and Christine (Christopher) Henthorne; and sister, Virginia (Leroy) Schaefer. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James; and three sisters, Nancy Betts, Kathryn Pecosky, and Anita Rae Doris.
Thanks to Agrace for their excellent care of Tom, and to the many friends he made and caregivers at Divine Rehab in Lodi.
In honoring Tom's wishes, no services will be held. Cherish the memories!
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
