Vernon Peterson

April 21, 2023
Tigerton, WI - Vernon L. Peterson, 72 of Tigerton, passed on Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home under the care of his family and ThedaCare Hospice, after a 13 year battle with ALS.
Vernon was born on November 13, 1950, in Mauston, the son of Vernon F. and Myrtle (Pike) Peterson. As a young man, Vernon lived in Dane, Wisconsin while summers were spent in Wittenberg. He helped many friends and did lots of horseback riding and tending to the large garden. At the age of 10, his family moved to Poynette. There he was a football and basketball manager. He was in FFA and was the Local Chapter Treasurer. After high school he worked at an animal drug testing lab in Spencerville, Ohio. In 1969, he attended Madison Business College majoring in sales and marketing. While there, he was a member of the Phi Beta Lamba Fraternity. In 1977, Vernon married Karla Matson. The couple later divorced. He then united in marriage to Judith Linke on January 8, 1982. Together, Vernon and Judy ran their own dairy farm for 20 years. In his spare time, Vernon liked going to the WB High School sporting events, especially football, basketball and softball. He liked to tape any of the sporting events if they were on TV. He was an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks fan. He liked spending time with his wife and kids talking sports. He also liked watching Molly B.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Judy; stepchildren, Rachel & Shawn Matson and Joshua (Cassandra) Linke; children, Vernon (Pang) Peterson and Rebecca (Joey) Bishop; step granddaughter and great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Yvonne Koelber, nephew, Eddie Koelber and a brother-in-law, David Rotell.
A Celebration Gathering will be held from 4PM to 7 PM, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the ALS Foundation, 1800 N. Prospect Avenue, Suite 4B, Milwaukee, WI 53202, in honor of Vernon's memory.
