Virginia Lee "Dolly" Youngs

LODI, WI - Virginia "Dolly" Lee Youngs, 76 passed away on April 24, 2023, after a long 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. She was born on November 19, 1946, the daughter of Mathilda (Kelley) and Bernard Benson. On July 2, 1952, her mom Mathilda married John Prem who she knew only as Daddy.
Virginia grew up on a small farm outside of Lodi where she attended school and graduated from Lodi High School. She then attended MATC in Madison and then married Gerald D. Youngs on January 28, 1967. They lived in Madison and Stoughton until 1975, when they moved back to Lodi to help her parents on the farm. She was employed at the Wisconsin Employee Trust Fund for 35 yrs., until she retired. She was the caretaker of the family. Taking care of her mom and brothers, as they were nearing their end. Outside of taking care of everyone in the family she enjoyed dancing, she belonged to the West Coast Swing Dance Group for many years and even got her brother JP involved. She loved to travel with the group on cruises and especially taking trips with her family. She was involved with St Patrick Church and enjoyed participating in the multiple functions.
Virginia is survived and will be deeply missed by her two sons, Travis (Angie) Youngs of Belleville, and Troy (Deann) Youngs of Poynette; her sisters, Margaret (Harry) Johnson of Weyerhauser, Anna Mae Prem of Neenah, and Rosemary Prem of San Franciso; grandchildren, Shawna (Mike) Gonzalez of Belleville, T.J. (Kayla) Youngs of Platteville, and Tyler Youngs of Poynette; four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jo Prem; and brothers, Richard Benson, John Prem, and James Prem.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH AT ST. PATRICK CHURCH LODI, 521 Fair St., Lodi, at 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2023, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Baker officiating. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Monday, May 1, 2023, and again on Tuesday, at the church, from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private family burial will be in the church cemetery.