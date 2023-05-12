Virginia Lee "Dolly" Youngs
Buy Now

November 19, 1946 - April 24, 2023

LODI, WI - Virginia "Dolly" Lee Youngs, 76 passed away on April 24, 2023, after a long 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. She was born on November 19, 1946, the daughter of Mathilda (Kelley) and Bernard Benson. On July 2, 1952, her mom Mathilda married John Prem who she knew only as Daddy.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Youngs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.