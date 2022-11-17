William Paul "Bill" Schilling

August 15, 1946 - November 8, 2022

WAUNAKEE, WI - WAUNAKEE - William Paul "Bill" Schilling, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on Aug. 15, 1946, in Madison, the son of Fay Bayles and Eva (Karls) Schilling. Bill married Susan (Skarda) Schilling on Sept. 26, 1970, in the Methodist Church of Lodi.

