WAUNAKEE, WI - WAUNAKEE - William Paul "Bill" Schilling, age 76, of Waunakee, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on Aug. 15, 1946, in Madison, the son of Fay Bayles and Eva (Karls) Schilling. Bill married Susan (Skarda) Schilling on Sept. 26, 1970, in the Methodist Church of Lodi.
Bill graduated Lodi High School in 1964. He was then drafted as a Marine in January 1966 and became a Lance Corporal. Bill returned home in January 1968 and began working at Park Corner and then went on to work at Oscar Mayer. He then earned an associate degree from MATC in sales. After earning his degree, Bill began working at Bushnell Ford in 1982 where he worked up until his passing.
Bill belonged to Dane Legion post 503 where he was an active member. He was an avid baseball/softball player for many years. He followed many sports including basketball, Packers, and the Badgers. Bill enjoyed riding around in his Mustang convertible, playing cards, and spending time with friends and family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Schilling; brother, Thomas Schilling; sisters, Mary (Jim) Heimbecker, Cindy (Kim) Schmidtke, and Shelly (Dan) Rathman; special friend, Sherry Nelson; in-laws, Bonnie (Robert) Browne, Donald (Anne) Skarda, Randy (Kathy) Skarda, Gini (Leon) Skarda, and Marcia (Greg) Miller; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Faye Bayles and Eva Schilling; brother, Robert "Bob" Schilling; and in-law, Nancy (Joe) Haag.
A Celebration of life will be held in April 2023. Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to Dane Legion Post 503, P.O. Box 62, Dane, WI 53529. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Bill was an active member of the Lodi community and an iconic employee at Bushnell Ford and will be missed by many.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 South Main Street
(608) 592-3201
To plant a tree in memory of William Schilling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.