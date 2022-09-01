William R. Porter

Poynette, WI - William was born on May 13, 1930, in Poynette, the son of Emery and Viola (Tramp) Porter. He married Carol Bauer on October 4, 1952. William had served his country with the U.S. Air Force as a fireman. He had worked as a meat inspector for the State of Wisconsin.
He is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia (Mark) Fiore, of Waupun, Laurie (Mark) Fryman, of Lodi and Renee (Gary) Whirry, of Manitowish Waters; his grandchildren, Jamie Hon, Lindsay Nelson, Andrea Johnston, Brandon Barger, Alex Fryman, Marsha Fitzpatrick, Kevin Grams, Angela Whirry-Achten, Joseph Whirry, Tom Whirry and William Whirry; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Bud Porter, of Poynette; a brother-in-law, Dale (Louise) Bauer, of Waunakee; two sisters-in-law, Evadne (Lloyd) Hahn, of Poynette and Ferne Johnson, of Marshall; other relatives and many friends. Preceding William in death were his loving wife, Carol; his grandson, Lee Grams; and his great-grandson, Grayden Nelson.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Poynette Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Paul Strickert officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. A private graveside service, for family only, will conclude the funeral service. The inurnment of William and Carol will be in Arlington EUB Cemetery.
The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of William Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.