William R. Porter

May 13, 1930 - August 29, 2022

Poynette, WI - William was born on May 13, 1930, in Poynette, the son of Emery and Viola (Tramp) Porter. He married Carol Bauer on October 4, 1952. William had served his country with the U.S. Air Force as a fireman. He had worked as a meat inspector for the State of Wisconsin.

