Museum directors have been on heightened alert as works of art have come under attack, but as has been the case with similar outrage over the years, it has never been about the paintings.
The recent problem started on Oct. 14 when two young visitors entered the National Gallery in London, approached the display of Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers,” opened cans of tomato soup and emptied them on the painting.
One of the protesters shouted, asking what was more valuable, art or life, as they both kneeled in front of the painting. “Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”
The two, connected to the group “Just Stop Oil,” were arrested and charged for the internationally reported vandalism. More incidents followed with protesters affiliated with climate action groups attacking at least 15 works of art in Europe, Australia and Canada.
At this point I will clarify that I am quite a staunch supporter of the arts, artistic and historical preservation, and making those things available to the public and particularly our youth. I find these incidents to be frustrating as being counterproductive, needlessly destructive, and playing into stereotypes of activists as self-aggrandizing performance artists.
That said, I also get it. Is it defensible to invest all that is necessary for the permanent preservation of a painting amid a looming climate crisis and innumerable potential environmental disasters from the sustainability of Amazon to biodiversity in our own state? I won’t claim qualification to answer that.
But I will say that it is frustrating to see overly-simplified coverage in the news and social media ranging from pinning the activists as senseless and uninformed Gen-Z’ers to them literally being compared to ISIS.
When we, as a society, decide what is worth our time, effort, and resources, art is always an area of contention. That’s not because of hatred of the arts or historic preservation, but when it feels like more value is placed on stuff than human life—when it seems like those with the means will spare no expense to preserve a historic memento, but can’t find room in a budget for those struggling with hunger here and now.
Many were horrified to see fire consume Notre Dame Cathedral, but in the weeks following it was also the target of protests from those who saw it as a distraction from the problems and injustices facing modern Parisians. The AP reported one protester’s sign reading: “Victor Hugo thanks all the generous donors ready to save Notre Dame and proposes that they do the same thing with Les Miserables.”
In 1997 an earthquake struck Florence, Italy, and despite the disaster leaving over a dozen dead and 40,000 homeless—people who no longer had a place to sleep—news coverage overwhelmingly focused on the welfare of Giotto frescoes in the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
Although there is no definitive answer to this, in short, I would argue that the purpose of art is to remind us of our humanity. If we value a portrait at the cost of caring for those among us today, it seems we have missed the point. What do we have if we diligently defend a masterpiece landscape, while allowing the actual valley where an artist captured the sun setting so perfectly to disappear forever?
As we enter this season of giving, getting, and every kind of extravagance, we should try to do so with humility, looking at what we truly value. And hopefully we can do so, not out of obligation or guilt, but for love.