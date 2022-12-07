Museum directors have been on heightened alert as works of art have come under attack, but as has been the case with similar outrage over the years, it has never been about the paintings.

The recent problem started on Oct. 14 when two young visitors entered the National Gallery in London, approached the display of Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers,” opened cans of tomato soup and emptied them on the painting.

