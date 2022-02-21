The School District of Lodi is asking community members to vote on a non-recurring referendum question ($5.98 million/year for each of the next five years) at the April 5, 2022 election. The following are commonly asked questions about the upcoming referendum. If you are interested in learning more about the referendum, please visit the referendum webpage on the School District of Lodi’s website at www.lodi.k12.wi.us.
What is on the April 5 Ballot?
The School District of Lodi’s Board of Education is proposing a non-recurring referendum of $5.98 million/year for each of the next five years, which consists of combined annual amounts of $3.85 million for operations and $2.13 million for maintenance and technology upgrades.
Why another Referendum?
In 2016, district taxpayers approved the current five-year non-recurring referendum of $1,700,000. This referendum expires at the end 2021-2022, the current fiscal year.
What will the 2022 referendum pay for?
- The additional taxpayer funds would allow the School District of Lodi to:
- Maintain current instructional programing,
- Pay employees a fair, yet competitive wage, enabling the district an opportunity to attract, recruit and retain high-quality staff,
- Provide for needed building maintenance,
- Support technology needs, such as infrastructure, which supports current and future student educational needs.
What is the current starting salary for a teacher in Lodi compared to other area districts?
Last year, CESA 5 Administrator Jeremy Biehl conducted a statewide survey on starting teacher pay. The School District of Lodi ranked 37th lowest of 262 school districts responding, placing us in the 14th percentile on starting teacher wage. Of the 35 school districts that make up CESA #5, Lodi has the second lowest starting salary at $38,000.
What is the Estimated Impact to Taxpayers?
If the referendum passes, next year’s “school district mill rate” is projected to decrease from 11.11 to 11.00 (a .11 mill decrease from the previous year). While it is very difficult to predict how this mill rate decrease will impact every property owner in each of the nine (9) different municipalities that make up our district, we can assume that if all variables remain the same, a homeowner with a property valued at $250,000, could see a decrease in their tax bill of $25.00 next year. However, we cannot guarantee every homeowner in our district, with a similar property in value, will all realize the same result. We are also projecting that in the following years, district property owners will continue to see slight decreases in their tax bills, again if all the variables remain the same.
There are many factors that are out of the District’s control which contribute to tax bill fluctuations. A primary factor is property valuation, including some of the following: municipality reassessment, equalized value adjustment, home sales and improvements, TIF district establishments, land zoning & conversion (agriculture to residential developments), etc. Last year an equalized valuation adjustment in the Town of Lodi increased the total value by 16%, which had a significant impact on individual property owner’s taxes. This was done by the State Department of Revenue and was completely out of the control of the District or the Town of Lodi. Next year, we understand that continued development of the Tanamirah Ridge Development in the Village of Dane as well as the City of Lodi reassessment will all impact property values, which could in turn impact taxes for property owners in those municipalities.
What the District does know is if the referendum passes, the District will levy an additional $5.98 million which will be spread amongst the 9 municipalities which make up our district.
How is it possible to ask for a $5.98 million annual non-recurring referendum and have the tax rate go down?
This is possible because the Board of Education has intentionally kept the mill rate flat at 11.13 over the past several years, with the 2021-2022 mill rate at 11.11. The Board has accomplished this by utilizing a debt service pay down mechanism called defeasance. Defeasance is levying more than the annual debt service payment to prepay debt principal, thereby saving the district taxpayers interest on debt and also reducing the total number of payments on the life of that debt. The Board of Education has saved the district over $2.5 million in interest by using defeasance and has also reduced the total debt cycle by approximately two years on the 20-year loan for the new primary school, all while keeping the mill rate flat. If the taxpayers approve the 2022 referendum, the Board of Education no longer plans to utilize defeasance, as the mill rate (base revenue cap, plus the referendum) is projected to stabilize at around 11.00 mills or less over the next several years.
What if the referendum does not pass?
The District will need to consider reducing as many as 15-20 staff positions, which include teachers, educational assistants, administrators and support staff. This will result in increased class sizes and potentially elimination of educational and co-curricular programs as well as making it even harder to retain and attract high-quality staff. Maintenance and technology projects and upgrades will continue to be deferred or put on hold, which could result in failing building systems, slower internet speeds, more instances of system shut downs, and greater frustration for students and staff. The District will also utilize some one-time cost savings measures, such as short-term borrowing or liquidating much of it’s fund balance, to help maintain current academic programming.
What is the lifespan of the Lodi Elementary/OSC Building?
The useful life of the Lodi Elementary/OSC building roof has expired and is in need of replacement, according to professional building consultants CG Schmidt. With a new roof, this building could functionally support students, academics and co-curriculars for the next 20 years.
Is it really necessary to redo the track? Is there a plan to put artificial turf inside the track?
The existing track and field facility is beyond its useful life and requires annual repair in order to host competitions. Further, there is no plan to put artificial turf inside the track at this time due to it being cost prohibitive.
Due to poor drainage underneath the surface of the track, the surface of the track shifts after each winter season resulting in cracks, tears, heaving and sinking. Ultimately runner safety and track functionality are compromised.
The best time to improve the field inside the track with underdrainage and reseeding is while the track itself is under renovation. Therefore, our consultants are recommending both be done together.
Where could I learn more about the referendum?
The District is hosting referendum informational sessions at Lodi High School on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 pm and at Lodi Primary School on Thursday, March 15 at 6 pm. You can also join Superintendent Vince Breunig for “Coffee with the Superintendent” on the first and third Saturdays in February and March at Buttercream Bakery from 9-10 am.
Residents can go online to review the entire referendum 2022 Frequently Asked Questions document at: www.lodi.k12.wi.us.