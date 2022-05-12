In January Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson floated an idea, that in lieu of receiving direct federal support, mothers in need of assistance work in child care centers, saying: “People decide to have families and become parents. That’s something they need to consider when they make that choice. I’ve never really felt it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children.”
Some people decide to have families. For others it just happens, and at times despite best efforts.
In the time after my wife delivered our daughter and before we brought her home, hospital staff asked us to watch a couple DVDs on swaddling and why you shouldn’t shake a baby, made sure we had a car seat and knew how it worked, and then they sent us on our way.
Sometime afterwards my wife came across a TikTok thread of “What is something that is perfectly normal that seems like it should be illegal?” And one of the answers was “just having a baby.” And we agreed, we felt like we were somehow flying under the radar in being allowed to do something with such profound ramifications and endless opportunities to ruin a new human’s life, with almost no supervision.
Conversely, if a woman decides she wants a tubal ligation procedure, or commonly, “getting tubes tied,” that is frequently a procedural maze that at the literal last minute can end with a doctor deciding he would just rather not.
First, it does bear mentioning that the procedure is an invasive surgery and bears thorough consideration for that reason. However, if a woman has a cesarean section delivery the doctor can do the procedure right then without an additional incision–I’m sure we would all like as few holes put in us as possible.
One of the questions for my wife and I to mull during her pregnancy, was “do we want more children?” Because it would never be easier to make that decision. Unfortunately a potential wrench in the matter is if by happenstance you don’t have your normal doctor for delivery (as is often the case) that doctor can look at your birth plan checklist and say, “you don’t need that last part.”
If the procedure isn’t done as part of a birth plan, treatment and cost is vastly different as one Columbia County woman explained to me in an interview. Christine, as we’ll call her, given the sensitivity of the topic, explained that it doesn’t take a deep dive into the topic to find examples of challenges to women getting reproductive procedures from birth control to a hysterectomy.
“And there are plenty of women out there who have experienced having to get consent from their boyfriend or partners by order of the doctor in order to get the procedure,” she explained.
That common requirement of partner consent is not only a problem in terms of trespassing on a woman’s bodily autonomy, but can also help trap a woman in an unhealthy, if not dangerously abusive relationship. Abusers are often well aware that they are much less likely to be abandoned as long as there are small children involved.
An eventual lesson of hanging around courtrooms and delving into criminal cases is finding that for domestic abusers, having children in the house often improves the overall chances of staying out of jail.
Fortunately, that was not the case for Christine, who simply knew she didn’t have a lifestyle for parenting and had no desire for it. In addition, she didn’t want to be on hormonal birth control between now and menopause.
“For me, I would rather completely eliminate that ability from my body than to have to potentially risk not being able to get an abortion or having to carry a pregnancy to term,” she said. “Because there are also genetic concerns in my family that make me very concerned about carrying a pregnancy to term.”
Among the things going for her was a supportive female doctor, a supportive partner, and financial security including employer-provided insurance and an employer that would give her the time off for recovery.
“I went home that same day, but that surgery, with everything involved in it, before insurance cost $20,000,” said Christine, “but not everybody has that. I’ve seen insurance with 60% copay, can you imagine paying 60% of $20,000?”
Planned Parenthood offers a general overview of procedure expectations among its contraception information, setting the likely cost up to $6,000.
Most insurance plans were required to cover the procedure following the passage of the Affordable Care Act, however, the 2014 Supreme Court Case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores opened the door for employers to claim exemption, for religious purposes, from covering birth control in their insurance plans. In 2017 the Trump administration further weakened the requirement, fulfilling a promise to the Catholic organization Little Sisters of the Poor.
Despite her near optimal positioning for getting the procedure, Christine still had to wait until she was literally on the operating table before she found out if her insurance would cover it.
“It was important enough to me that I was willing to go into medical debt for this,” said Christine. “Even if you have good insurance and you’re covered at 70 or 80%, that’s like $3,000 and that’s not chump change–that’s a car.”
And then one more layer to this, which is clear by a line in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists online ethics guidelines on the topic of sterilization: “A request for sterilization in a young woman without children should not automatically trigger a mental health consultation. Although physicians understandably wish to avoid precipitating sterilization regret in women, they should avoid paternalism as well.”
Given, that some of these measures are good faith efforts to prevent regrets of a hasty decision, but given our nation’s history of public health policy it can feel insincere. American doctors have, in the past performed tubal ligations on women without any kind of request or consent in the first place, such as the “Mississippi appendectomy,” and other policies that were at their height in our country in the 1930s and persisted into the 1970s and 1980s.
Outside those darker examples, there is nothing wrong in seeing the creation of a human life as an inherently miraculous event, but gifts are given, not imposed.
“The problem with talking about abortion or talking about women’s reproductive rights at a general level is that it is inextricably tied to so many other societal and sociological constructs, like insurance, U.S. health care, religion for a lot of people,” said Christine. “It’s such a nuanced and complicated issue that it is hard to talk about, so when you get down to the nuts and bolts of what is needed to do something, that’s not the whole story, and I think a lot of people forget about that.”