Dear Lodi Friends,
As many of you may be aware, I am not running for re-election to represent you on the Columbia County Board of Supervisors. However, it has been my pleasure and honor to represent District #27, City of Lodi, on the Board for the past eight years.
I want to express my sincere thanks to the citizens of Lodi for putting their trust in me for four terms on the Board. I have so appreciated the opportunity to get to know many of you and have tried to do my best to answer your questions and respond to your concerns when you brought them to me, representing you with respect and honesty.
I have also enjoyed working with city officials on a variety of issues and established a pattern of regular communication that I hope will continue with whomever the next supervisor will be.
Serving on the Board has been a rewarding learning experience for me as well. County government is large and complex and, like many, I did not fully comprehend the ways in which it touches our lives on a daily basis. Twenty five county departments, many boards and commissions, and service entities manage a plethora of programs that do everything from providing nutrient management plans to farmers via the services of the Land and Water Conservation Department to memory care at the Columbia County Care Center. These programs and services are provided by a dedicated and professional county workforce.
I have particularly enjoyed my role as chair of the Columbia County Library Systems Board and chair of the County Board Solid Waste Committee. We are fortunate to have 10 public libraries in the county including our very own Lodi Public Library. The number and variety of programs and services they provide their communities are too numerous to outline here. During the pandemic, our County public libraries were invaluable to students seeking Internet access to finish their homework, citizens needing access to technology to file for benefits and assistance, apply for jobs, parents seeking activities for children, and many found access to programs and services to fight isolation and loneliness.
The routine pickup of garbage and recycling, a service taken for granted by many, provided stellar service during the pandemic insuring that the mountains of waste generated by homebound residents were, and are, managed efficiently and appropriately. The staffs of our public libraries and the County Waste Management and Recycling Department are truly among our unsung heroes.
These are just two of the many County programs I have gotten to know. County government is so much more than roads and bridges, the sheriff’s department or the county clerk. These are of course critical services, but as I noted, there are many others that serve county residents in a variety of ways. Your tax dollars fund them, though it is important to note that a good many rely on grant funding too.
Get to know your local government; its governing laws and policies. Participate! Unless closed by specific statutory language, meetings of the County Board, Board standing committees and related commissions are open to the public. Find out how to access County programs and services. The Columbia County website, co.columbia.wi.us, provides a wealth of information including meeting notices/agenda, minutes, links to county departments, and much more; and it is a great place to start. Certainly, call your local supervisor and ask questions (there will be a new one for District #27 come election day, April 5th, but until then, I am happy to talk with you and answer your questions and if I can’t, I will do my best to find the answer for you).
VOTE April 5th!
Best regards,
Nancy Long
County Board Supervisor -District #27