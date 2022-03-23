We are often particular about who gives us news about our local issues, and often particularly inconsistent about our preferences.
There are a handful of landmark media law and First Amendment cases that are part of the core curriculum of journalism students and one involves a lawsuit of a major supermarket chain against ABC News from a report Prime Time Live did in 1992.
Some of you may recall that hidden camera investigations were all the rage back then, and Prime Time Live had a couple reporters and producers get jobs at that grocery’s deli to investigate allegations of unsafe handling of meat, including use of bleach to improve the smell of the products.
There was a massive backlash against ABC News for having members of their crew filing job applications under false pretenses. The supermarket’s company sued ABC News, claiming not that the unsafe food handling issues mentioned in the report were untrue, but that ABC News was liable for trespass, fraud, and disloyalty.
The lesson, as it is taught in journalism classes, is generally in line with the final court ruling that ABC News could have found other ways to report that story, but I couldn’t help but feel that, as we way in this business, they were burying the lede on this–it wasn’t my town, but I would have been more angry about a grocer bleaching the chicken I serve to my family, than reporters misleading that grocer on a job application. Others did not seem to agree.
Conversely, as we are coming up to elections for school boards and local referendums, there is significant outside interest often welcomed with open arms.
The Lodi School District has been a target of the conservative MacIver Institute, which calls itself “the free market voice of Wisconsin,” and Empower Wisconsin, accusing the Board of Education and the district administration of secretly promoting “critical race theory” and suppressing free speech around COVID mitigation policy debates. Their posts are then shared and re-shared through local social media circles.
Empower Wisconsin, which started posting to their blog in 2019, is headed by Eric O’Keefe, a long-time conservative operator who has worked in the Libertarian Party and was at the center of a “dark money” investigation into collaboration between Governor Scott Walker, the Wisconsin Club for Growth and other groups.
Although it has become popular to argue that every news outlet has its own agenda, I would posit that there is at least a notable difference in scale.
In a November 2021 interview with the Bill Walton Show, O’Keefe compared current progressive political trends to theories of Italian Marxist Antonio Gramsci at the beginning of the 20th Century.
“The long march through the institutions, that was Gramsci,” said O’Keefe.
“Well, K-12, colleges, now our big corporations,” says Walton.
“Hollywood,” O’Keefe adds.
“Now the military,” Walton says.
“The military,” says O’Keefe. “Churches, too, to some extent, religious organizations.”
“All the Presbyterian churches, the Pope,” says Walton.
O’Keefe would go on to describe progressivism from the turn of the 20th Century to present as an infection of Marxism by people like John Dewey, a teacher and philosopher whose work focused on public education.
“They have 100 years of a focused march to undo America,” said O’Keefe, of proponents of progressivism. “While the Americans were busy making the greatest country in the world and the greatest economy in the world, and not in a political war with the--one side, 100 years, [a] 100-year head start.”
O’Keefe has also been a recurring guest of conservative radio host Vicki McKenna alongside guests looking for a receptive audience, accusing the DeForest and Lodi School Districts of using goals of equity in student achievement as a Trojan for “critical race theory,” and using public health mandates as a means of social control.
How many listeners are taking their word over parents, teachers, family physicians and elected school board members in the community about the needs of students and teachers? It is hard to say. A difference between news in 1992 and now, is that it is impossible to get a true measure of the size of audiences in our various private online groups, media bubbles and echo chambers.