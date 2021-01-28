It’s lunch time. You’re sitting around the table with your friends. Some jokes are being made and you’re laughing and then you hear it. The word. You didn’t hear the context or who said it. You just heard a person at your table say the word. Everyone’s laughing. Some of you would laugh too, some would be upset, yet silent, while others would be angry and ready to burst. What is this word that would cause such a varying reaction?
The R-word.
Today I am going to be talking about why the R-word should be removed from everyone’s everyday language.
If you were in the first group of people who were laughing, you need to listen the next six minutes to understand why the R-word is not a laughing matter. If you were in one of the other two groups, this will help you find a way to stand up and inform others why the use of this word needs to stop.
Some of you are probably thinking what gives me the right? What gives me the right to tell you what you can and cannot say. I have the right because the R-word and it’s continued casual use directly impacts me and my loved ones. My older brother Noah, was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old. And my cousin was born prematurely and lives with Cerebral Palsy, which is a severe physical and developmental disability. When I hear this word used, my heart hurts for my loved ones and others who live with a disability.
The R-word needs to stop being used in everyday language because it is offensive and hurtful. There are many alternative words, and it is a form of ableism.
The term “mental retardation” was used medically, educationally, and legally to describe individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In 2009, Maryland legislation passed Rosa’s Law, which replaced the term “mental retardation” with “intellectual disability” in all federal language. President Obama signed a similar federal law a year later.
According to the Special Olympics website, Rosa’s law is named after a 9-year-old girl with down syndrome. Rosa’s mother found it extremely offensive and hurtful when the term “mental retardation” was used to describe her daughter. So she set out to change the word, one state at a time.
This leads me to my first reason why the R-word should stop being used. The use of the R-word is offensive, derogatory, and hurtful. Sara Mitton, a Board Member of the Treasure Valley Down Syndrome Association says, “Because the word has become a casual description of anything negative or flawed, the R-word is no longer considered an appropriate way to describe people with intellectual disabilities. And any use of the word, even when used as slang and not intended to be offensive, is hurtful — because it will always be associated with people who have disabilities.”
The stigma and stereotypes around the R-word will always be that individuals with disabilities are dumb, slow and inferior. This is simply not true and extremely nasty. Someone’s disability is something they have and not who they are. Individuals with disabilities just want to be treated with respect and dignity, and any use of this word has underlying connotations of cruelness against this group. Despite all of this, many people still say that it is just a word, and that the R-word is not used to describe people with disabilities anymore, therefore it is not offensive.
A quote from Rosa’s older brother Nick Marcellino helps me refute this point best: “Some say we shouldn’t worry about the words, just the way we treat people. But if you think about it, what you call people is how you treat people. If we change the words, maybe it’ll be the start of a new attitude towards people with intellectual disabilities.”
Next, there are many other words that will better describe what you mean without the derogatory undertones. Most of the time when people use the R-word, I have found that they are not intentionally trying to hurt people with disabilities. Yet, it is an unintended side effect of using this word. Often times people use the R-word as a synonym to stupid, dumb, idiotic, and so on. Instead of using the R-word, which has many hurtful implications, you can use a different word. Unintelligent, ignorant, dense, mindless, foolish, dull, moronic, and on and on. There are so many other words in the English vocabulary,that it is completely unnecessary to use the R-word.
Finally, using the R-word is a form of ableism. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, ableism is “the discrimination or prejudice against individuals with disabilities.” Using the R-word is very similar to using the N-word or the F-slur. All these words spread hate, whether it is homophobia, racism, or ableism. All of these derogatory slurs are belittling, dehumanizing, and degrading to all these different minority groups.
Now, the biggest inconsistency I have found is that most of us wouldn’t even think about using the N-word or the F-slur in our everyday language. Then why is the R-word so commonly used on a daily basis? I believe it is because many people are uninformed about what their words mean. You may or may not be intentionally trying to discriminate against individuals with disabilities. But the fact of the matter is, you are, and the words you choose matter. It is your job now to choose your words wisely, especially when it comes to the R-word.
Now you know why the R-word … is offensive, why it is a form of ableism, and that its use is completely unnecessary because there are so many alternative words.
Understand that your words have power. Don’t use your words to make a joke at someone else’s expense, especially for something they cannot control. Instead use your words to defend the defenseless.
This piece was written by Dorothy Deans as a speech for an oral communication class at Lodi High School.
