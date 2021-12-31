Veterans of the Lodi area American Legion are looking to expand their services to the Lodi community. The American Legion, the nation’s largest veteran’s organization is inviting all veterans in the area to help revitalize Maynard Schulgen American Legion Post 216.
In keeping with the organization’s stated “devotion to mutual helpfulness” the revitalized American Legion Post in Lodi will focus on local community service and assistance to veterans. The scope and nature of the post’s community service will be determined by its members after receiving input from civic and community leaders.
Our American Legion post has served the Lodi community for over 100 years, Post 216 commander Paul Fisk said. We are using this opportunity to remind the veterans of the community about all of the programs, opportunities to serve and assistance we provide. The American Legion is a major voice both in Washington and Madison, by re-energizing our efforts here at home, we can impact the Lodi community.
Any military member currently serving or veteran who has honorably served at any time since December 7, 1941 is eligible for membership in the American Legion. The American Legion Service Officers working with the County Service Officers assist veterans and their families obtain earned benefits without charge, regardless of membership in the Legion.
More information can be obtained from Paul Fisk Post Commander by sending an email to lodilegion@gmail.com. Members are available at the Legion hall on North Main Street on the 2nd Wednesday evening of the month.