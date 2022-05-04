On April 19th, the Columbia County Board held its organizational meeting for the new term. Eleven new supervisors along with seventeen veteran supervisors, stood and took the oath of office administered by Judge Andrew Voigt.
I served four terms (eight years) on the Board, and there were never this many new faces at any one time during my tenure. At the local level, much has been made of the ‘need for change’ in this past spring election. With 11 new voices there will surely be change.
The gender makeup of the Board changed only slightly--five women, 23 men. Sadly, this reflects the loss of one female member from last term. Does this bode significant change? Perhaps not, but increasing the diversity of viewpoints is a good thing, and the declining number of women means a significant portion of the population—50% give or take—will have even less of a voice.
From another perspective, the Board appears to be more youthful. I don’t have any solid data, only what I learned from a quick overview of candidiate statements, but based on that I would say the Board is not as “mature” as it once was. Supervisor Shimpach, in particular, touted his youth in his introduction, noting that at 29 he is the youngest member of the Board.
Board members do reflect a variety of backgrounds. Farmers and farm related enterprises remain well represented on the Board, but there are also a number of other professions represented including educators, independent contractors, a lawyer, state employees, and retirees with a variety of backgrounds. While there are more non-retirees on the Board, the time commitment and meeting schedules continue to make participation in local government difficult for many and, therefore, retired individuals remain the folks who have the time to commit to a county board.
Equally important to the changes in Board membership are the changes occurring in the supervisory districts. Many districts continue to have an agricultural focus to their economies, but development is happening across the county. Small communities are growing and attracting new business.
In a discussion about meeting times, newly elected Supervisor Troy Ryan, from Wisconsin Dells, reminded Board members that not every district is engaged in agriculture. His district is tourism-based which means different types of businesses and jobs, different work schedules, etc. We, the county residents, are not all the same.
In the organizational meeting a new Chair was elected: Chris Polzer, of Poynette. In his remarks, he noted that leadership will be required of all the Board members and pledged to be fair. The Executive Committee, which has great powers granted by Board Standing Rules, has all new members as well. The Executive Committee has charge over the offices of County Clerk, Land Information, and Register of Deeds. It also has jurisdiction over space in county buildings; investigates all claims against the county; oversees all litigation matters; has authority to declare a public emergency, and in general guides the work of the Board. Because Columbia County does not have a county executive or a county administrator, the County Board Chair, along with the Executive and Finance Committees, all play an outsized role in how the county is governed and managed.
Leadership will be critical for the new Board. The Board, though nonpartisan, would appear to reflect our society’s division. Supervisor Polzer was unopposed for the position of Board Chair and was elected unanimously, but the votes for first and second vice chairs were close. There were several successive votes for second vice chair before someone was finally elected.
The Board’s Standing Rules, which were substantially revised in 2021, were subject to further revision as part of the organizational meeting. The rules govern the way the Board will conduct business over the next two years. A perennial topic, the Board meeting time, was hashed over at length only to result in a minor change. The Board will continue to meet every third Wednesday, 6 months during the day at 9:00 a.m. instead of 9:45 am and 6 months in the evening at 7:00pm.
One hopes whatever the changes coming to the Board, they are done to serve the common good of Columbia County citizens. It will be important to pay attention to this Board as it begins to deal with a myriad of issues, not the least of which is a labor shortage and need to develop strategies to recruit, train, and keep employees. Others include the continuing impact of levy limits on county finances, and the potential impact of the closing of the Columbia Power Plant.
Finally, a reminder: County Board meetings and standing committee meetings are open to the public. Meeting schedules and agenda are available on the Columbia County website www.columbia.co.wi.us.
Nancy Long is a former Columbia County Board District Supervisor, representing the City of Lodi