Voters in the School District Lodi approved a non-recurring annual operating referendum of $5.98 million for each of the next five years on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The “unofficial” results are 1708 votes in favor, 1387 votes against. The operating referendum consisted of two parts, $3.85 million for operations and $2.13 million for maintenance and technology upgrades. The operations part of this referendum will be used to preserve the high level of achievement that our community has come to expect by allowing the District to maintain our current level of instructional, career and technical education, STEAM, and extracurricular programming while also allowing the District to focus on attracting and retaining staff. The maintenance and technology upgrades portion of the referendum will allow the District to replace the roofs at both the Lodi Elementary School/OSC School and Lodi High School, upgrade HVAC controls systems at Lodi Middle School and Lodi Elementary School/OSC, reconstruct the track, along with upgrading cabling, wifi, and addressing other technology needs within the District.
“The School District Board and Administration are so grateful to the community for the backing they have shown the students, staff, and the District by supporting this referendum,” commented Vince Breunig, District Administrator. “We are excited that we are able to continue our strong academic tradition by maintaining our smaller class sizes by retaining our high quality instructional staff all while working to improve staff compensation. The District is also pleased to ensure the long term viability of our facilities by investing in needed maintenance and technology infrastructure.
The District looks forward to continuing our close partnership with our staff, families, and the broader community. The District will continue to share project updates on a regular basis throughout the next five years.
For more information, please contact Vince Breunig, District Administrator at 608-592-3851 or via email at breunvi@lodischoolswi.org.