The Board of Education unanimously approved sending a 5 year, $5.98 million/year non-recurring referendum to voters on April 5, 2022. The referendum consists of two parts, $3.85 million for operation expenses and $2.13 million for maintenance and technology upgrades. The District is projecting the current mill rate will drop from 11.11 mills to 11.00 mills if the referendum passes.
Knowing the current $1.7 million operating referendum that the community supported is due to sunset at the end of the 2021-22 school year, the Board did their homework before approving the resolution for an operating referendum. The Board engaged the Applied Populations Laboratory for an enrollment study, had CG Schmidt conduct a facilities analysis, had Point of Beginning review the District’s greenspace, worked with R. W. Baird to put together financial projections, and engaged the community in a strategic planning process to set District priorities. This information was then incorporated into the development of a survey by School Perceptions to gather community input. All of these different factors guided the decision the Board made which led to the referendum being on the ballot April 5, 2022.
The District built an informational campaign to provide details on this referendum, which include a referendum webpage, presentations to the local municipality boards and civic groups, creation of a referendum edition of the Community Link, and a schedule of informational meetings for the community. The first community session will be via Facebook Live on the School District of Lodi’s Facebook page on February 17 at 7 pm. The other community presentations will be at 6 pm on February 22 and March 2 at the high school and at 6 pm on March 15 at the primary school. Residents interested in learning more can also attend Coffee with the Superintendent on the first and third Saturdays of the month in February and March at Buttercream Bakery from 9-10 am.
The District encourages you to attend one of these informational sessions, read the information on the website and in the Community Link, and reach out with any questions you may have. The goal is to ensure that community members have the information they need to make an informed decision when they go out and vote on April 5, 2022.