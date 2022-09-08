While GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels won’t take PAC contributions, running mate Roger Roth isn’t placing any similar restrictions on his fundraising. Roth, a state senator from Appleton who is running for lieutenant governor, hosted a fundraiser in Madison recently that featured Michels as the “special guest,” according to an invite obtained by WisPolitics.com.

Along with that event, which listed donations of $12,000 to be a host and $2,500 per person, the fundraiser also included a “$26,000 private host round table event option,” according to an email that accompanied the invite. The maximum PAC contribution to a candidate for lieutenant governor is $26,000, and Roth adviser Matt Henkel said Roth’s campaign is accepting such contributions.