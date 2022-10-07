  GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tim Michels has pumped another $5 million into his governor campaign over 37 days, bringing his personal commitment to the race to $15.7 million, according to a WisPolitics.com check of the latest campaign finance reports.  

Michels, a construction executive, reported $5.4 million in receipts between July 26-Aug. 31. He also spent $4.4 million and had under $1.2 million in the bank.   By comparison, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers reported nearly $4.6 million raised over the 37 days with almost $1.6 million of that coming through transfers from the state Democratic Party.  