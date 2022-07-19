The Capitol Report
Buy Now

  It's primary debate season in Wisconsin.  WisPolitics.com is a co-sponsor of several televised primary debates affecting important Aug. 9 races: Democratic U.S. Senate (on NBC affiliates statewide), Republican governor (on NBC affiliates statewide), Democratic and Republican lieutenant governor (on Spectrum News) and the 3rd Congressional District in western Wisconsin (on La Crosse-area stations).  

Debates are one way to see the candidates all at once, side by side. So if you're tired of the endless stream of TV ads, tune into a debate or attend in person if you can.   Even though candidates are apt to resort to mini-campaign speeches, interesting unscripted campaign moments do occur.   Witness the July 17 debate in Milwaukee featuring the five top Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate.