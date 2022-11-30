A new legislative session starts in January. Same lineup as last time. A Democratic governor and a Republican-dominated Legislature.

The two sides are sending some post-election signals. Insiders are debating if there will be real cooperation or a repeat of the first four years of Evers in which he vetoed many GOP measures. A lot of lower-profile bills were passed and signed. But the high-profile stuff often was nixed by Evers, except of course that big Republican tax cut he signed.