The debate over absentee ballots is far from over.

Despite a state Supreme Court ruling barring absentee ballot drop boxes, controversy continues over how that decision is actually implemented and whether clerks can fix minor errors on absentee ballot envelopes.And now comes a federal lawsuit. Four Wisconsinites with disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Administrator Meagan Wolfe, arguing they interpreted the state Supreme Court’s recent absentee ballot drop box decision in a way that will disenfranchise disabled voters.