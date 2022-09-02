Enrolling in Advanced Placement courses can be an important step in preparing for college success. But to realize the full benefits, students must take and score well on Advanced Placement (AP) exams.

Among Wisconsin students enrolled in AP courses, our research finds significant racial and ethnic disparities in levels of AP test-taking. This means many students of color enrolled in AP courses are not accessing the full range of advantages related to the AP curriculum — and the pandemic may have added to the problem.