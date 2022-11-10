Wisconsin room tax collections rebounded in 2021, as did leisure travel, from the pandemic plunge of a year earlier. But it took until 2022 for revenues to recover in large cities such as Milwaukee and Madison, which rely more heavily on business travel.

In Wisconsin, local governments generally have the option to tax the value of overnight lodging in their jurisdiction by up to 8%. As of 2019, 293 cities, villages, and towns in the state chose to do so. State law generally requires 70% of the revenues to be spent on tourism promotion, with local governments allowed to use the remaining 30% for other purposes.