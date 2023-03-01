Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, remote and hybrid work arrangements remain widespread in Wisconsin and nationally. Still, U.S. Census data show that working from home is far more common in some Wisconsin counties than others, driven by their concentrations of jobs in “remote-capable” occupations.

Among 24 of the most populous counties in Wisconsin -- for which data are available from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey -- remote work was most common in 2021 for residents of Dane and Ozaukee counties, where more than 20% of workers ages 16 and over primarily worked from home. It was least common in Dodge, Rock, Manitowoc, and Sauk counties, where less than 10% of workers primarily worked from home. Statewide, the rate was 14.8%, compared with 17.9% of workers nationally.