Enrollment in Wisconsin public and charter schools stabilized in 2021 but failed to recoup any of the decrease of more than 25,000 students that occurred the previous year. Graduation and attendance rates declined statewide amid a slew of pandemic-related disruptions.

There was also a decline in the share of students scoring proficient or advanced on the Forward Exam. However, this metric is not easy to interpret due to a huge increase in the share of students who opted out of the statewide standardized tests.