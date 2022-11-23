As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, and as we reflect on what we are each thankful for, we also have the opportunity to give. Thanksgiving marks the beginning of a happy holiday season for many. However, to some, the holidays serve as a reminder that they do not have enough to feed their families.

As you consider what you are thankful for this November, I encourage you to consider giving as you are able. Farmers give every day to produce nutritious products for consumers across the state and world. Processors and packaging staff give to ensure there are safe and nutritious products available. Retailers give as they work to stock their shelves with everything you need to feed your families.

Randy Romanski

