People often believe that having a will alone avoids probate after death. This is simply not true. Avoiding probate requires you to take active steps so that you don’t have to go through the time-consuming process.

What is Probate?Probate is the court-supervised process of transferring assets from a deceased person’s name to the beneficiaries. Avoiding probate is less time consuming—it may take up to one year to complete, it requires the help of an attorney, and there is a court filing fee based on the value of the assets.