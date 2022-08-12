Filing for disability benefits is not an easy choice. However, if you have health issues that are interfering with your ability to successfully work, sometimes this is one of the only options people have for income. Unfortunately, the process for disability benefits is often a long one—avoiding these common hurdles could make all the difference.

File a timely appealAfter you file an initial application for disability benefits, you await an initial determination. If denied, you may file an appeal for reconsideration. If that is denied, you may appeal for a hearing before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ). Subsequent appeals are also possible.