The Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees the right of individuals to keep and bear arms. Wisconsin’s state constitution also affirms the right to bear arms for self-defense, defense of the state, hunting, and sport shooting.

Wisconsin law allows individuals who are 18 years of age or older to own a firearm if they are not prohibited from possessing one under state or federal law. Minors may also possess firearms with the consent of a parent or guardian and while under their supervision.