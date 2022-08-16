The general election campaign no longer waits until Labor Day.  This year it began hours after the polls closed on Aug. 9.   And the stakes are high for a midterm election in purple Wisconsin -- a nationally important governor's race, a crucial U.S. Senate race, a western Wisconsin congressional seat that could determine partisan control of the House, and a test of the influence of former President Trump.  

Post-primary, Gov. Tony Evers hit the road on a general election campaign swing that took him through Madison, Stevens Point, Appleton and Milwaukee. If he wins and Democrats hold off enough GOP  legislative candidates to block a veto-proof majority, Evers would likely be vetoing a lot of the same kind of Republican bills he did in his first term.   Evers and his running mate Rep. Sara Rodriguez, D-Brookfield, will face wealthy construction executive Tim Michels and state Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton. Both Republicans won primaries  Aug. 9, with Michels beating former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch by about 5 percentage points and Roth emerging from a crowded field.  