I was late to the game, but thankfully, I was welcome.
I didn’t find out Joe Biden would be in DeForest until the morning of his arrival, long past the deadline for requesting a press pass. Still, at 7 a.m., the White House response to my emails was almost immediate. When I said I was with the DeForest Times-Tribune, the point of contact asked, “The local paper?”
She was so impressed and sounded genuinely happy that the community still had a local paper. That said a lot for how few weekly publications have survived nationally. Unlike previous administrations, this one appears to have a soft spot for the press.
So, miraculously, I secured a credentials and joined around 100 other area journalists at the Laborers' International Union of North America training center off Hwy. 19. For the first time in my 30 years at weekly newspapers, I would cover a president’s visit to the community.
Doing so required the better part of my day. Local television, radio and print journalists were sent to the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center, also known as the shooting range, on Hwy. 19. From there we were shuttled about two miles east to the union training center.
I boarded the bus with other press, mainly from throughout the region, as far away as Milwaukee. I think I was the lone representative of a weekly publication.
We spent a lot of time waiting – about 40 minutes for the shuttle there and then a half hour to get through security. A dog sniffed our bags, presumably for bombs, then security scanned us with metal detectors.
Once inside, we waited another hour or so for the main event. During that time, people took selfies with the union workers who had been invited to see the president speak about his middle class job creation plan.
Pop music from the 1960s-1990s played songs like “Sweet Home, Alabama,” “Another Brick in the Wall,” and others.
Though the venue was smaller, it felt like a rock concert where you often stand in line for long spells. In this venue, the opening acts were Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan.
And then, after much anticipation, the main act came on the stage.
Joe Biden exudes a sort of ease. He has the relaxed presence of someone who has a strong faith or meditates a lot. He seems amazingly spry for his advanced years, and considering he had just delivered the State of the Union address the night prior, he appeared rested and well prepared.
His event transcended all of the trappings of class hierarchies. In that space were construction workers, plumbers, painters, and the press, all kinds of press. Many Wisconsin Democrats, too, including Josh Kaul and Mandela Barnes, took their places among the dignitaries.
We ranged in age from 20s to 80s and were white, black and brown. The event welcomed us all.
Sure, the national media got first dibs, that was to be expected. And the local dignitaries got the best seats. After it was all over, we waited about another 40 minutes for the shuttle back to our vehicles.
But when the day was over, I felt as though I had contributed to the press coverage. I offered up one tiny second in the centuries of our nation’s and state’s history. And I have a pass for my scrapbook that reads, White House Press Corps.