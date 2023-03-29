I have been an involved community member of the Lodi Community Action Team (LCAT) since it was first founded over a decade ago. LCAT has been instrumental in changing policies and ordinances in our community that have ultimately benefited the children in the Lodi community. They have provided training for local businesses in how to monitor IDs, so adolescents don’t have as easy of access to alcohol, cigarettes and vaping devices. LCAT hosts “National Night Out” and a parent display called “Hidden in Plain Sight” that helps parents identify ways that are commonly used to secretly store drugs, alcohol and vaping devices. LCAT has also worked closely with law enforcement over the years to educate parents and community members on what drugs are available in the community and the dangerous side effects of each.
The membership on the LCAT team changes from year to year, based on which community members can dedicate their time to the team. Every year there is broad representation on the LCAT team that work together to improve our community, so it is safer for all. Representatives from local Churches, the Rec Center, Lodi Police, County Law Enforcement, the Medical Clinic, local Psychiatrists and Therapists, School Nurses, CREW, School Staff, School Board, and Community Members just to name a few.
I am disappointed in those who are not supportive of LCATs efforts, and the progress made in our community. In the world of prevention, the change process is usually slow and prevention efforts take time to see results. Some may recall when our drug problems were more severe; when there were drug deals going on in our local parks and we saw students die from drug overdoses. It took the community’s efforts to help to make the changes that were needed to make Lodi a safer community for our children.
I understand the School Board has a difficult fiscal decision to make, but I urge them to consider the long-term positive impact LCAT has had on our local community. I encourage everyone to vote for the candidates that will place our community in a strong position for supporting not only growth but also support for the programs that we feel are most important for a healthy and safe community.