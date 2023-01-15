You may recall a column printed last year referencing legislation my office crafted regarding the substance abuse crisis in Wisconsin. I was proud to author two bills that I am confident are helping Wisconsinites move away from opioid dependency and helping local Wisconsin governments serve their communities.

As we all know, opioid use doesn’t discriminate when it comes to income, geographic region, or political leanings; and our counties and local governments have been at the forefront of this fight since the beginning. Counties have seen an increase in costs for law enforcement, health and human services, court services and medical examinations.