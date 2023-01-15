You may recall a column printed last year referencing legislation my office crafted regarding the substance abuse crisis in Wisconsin. I was proud to author two bills that I am confident are helping Wisconsinites move away from opioid dependency and helping local Wisconsin governments serve their communities.
As we all know, opioid use doesn’t discriminate when it comes to income, geographic region, or political leanings; and our counties and local governments have been at the forefront of this fight since the beginning. Counties have seen an increase in costs for law enforcement, health and human services, court services and medical examinations.
One bill I authored, 2021 Act 57, set the groundwork for the historic settlement of a lawsuit between Wisconsin local governments and the manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of opioids. The legislation required state and local government to work together to reach a settlement and required that funds received from the settlement be split 70/30 between local and state governments, respectively. Additionally, the legislation required all those funds be used for opiate abatement activities. Since the bill was signed into law, the case has been settled and Wisconsin is set to receive well over $400 million over the next two decades as a result.
Finalized numbers have now been established for the county and local government portions of the settlement. Over the settlement period of 18 years, Columbia County is expected to receive $2,417,531, Dodge County will be awarded $2,925,302, Fond du Lac County will receive $2,687,144, Green Lake County is allocated $629,097 and Marquette County is expected to get $552,707.
I am hopeful that this settlement will give our counties and local municipalities a boost in addressing substance abuse in our communities, and I am overjoyed to see the hard work of many involved parties finally coming to fruition. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, there are resources available. The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Hotline can be reached at 833-944-4673 or by texting your ZIP code to 898211.