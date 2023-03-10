State representatives from the Latino Caucus are collecting co-sponsors to proclaim March 31 as César Chavez Day. This commemorative holiday would be an uplift of the countless migrant workers who serve Wisconsin’s dairy industry, and it would honor the valiant history of migrant labor movements in Wisconsin.

In the 1960s, Wisconsin was a home for migrant justice and activism during the same period as Chavez’s organizing work in California. Jesús Salas was the leader of the Obreros Unidos (United Workers) in Wisconsin, and Bill Smith was the administrative assistant at the time. Primarily made up of Mexicanos from Texas, and migrants from the south, the Obreros Unidos looked west to the United Farm Workers Association for inspiration.