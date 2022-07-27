Often when I drive by a house that has a sign in a window or staked into the yard that says, “We back the badge,” a following thought is, “do you really?”
At the most mundane end of the spectrum are those who insist on the importance of respecting the authority of police exactly up to the point they are pulled over, at which point they find themselves confident to suggest that police should defer resources from traffic enforcement to drug investigation and other activities less likely to interfere with a morning commute.
It is unfortunately ironic that the group We Back the Badge promotes itself as a grassroots organization founded in Kenosha. The irony I’ve noticed is not in the protests that happened in 2020 against the local police following the shooting of Jacob Blake. More significant, and critically overlooked by my estimation, are the threats directed at local police in those days, specifically demanding dereliction of duty, with no apparent consequences.
A message was directed to the Kenosha Chief of Police via Facebook on Aug. 25, 2020 saying, “As you know I am commander of the Kenosha Guard, a local militia. We are mobilizing tonight and have about 3,000 RSVPS…I ask that you do NOT have your officers tell us to go home under threat of arrest as you have done in the past. We are willing to talk to KPD and open a discussion. It is evident, that no matter how many officers, deputies, and other law enforcement officers that are here, you will still be outnumbered.”
When people say that law enforcement needs to be the subject of civilian oversight, that’s not what they usually mean. Our law enforcement are sworn to uphold the Constitution and our laws, not the whims of untrained, self-appointed vigilantes.
This week we had the eighth hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack. Among the evidence brought to the public has been the stomach-churning details of the violence the resulted in the death of Officer Brian Sicknick, followed by the suicides of four officers in days and months after, not to mention the countless examples of permanent physical and mental injury done to other officers tasked with protecting the United States Capitol.
On July 14 Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothmann spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives saying: “The press keeps trying to make a big thing out of January 6,” insisting that his constituents are concerned with inflation and not what happened that day.
He goes on to say that he has requested that all the video from the Capitol on that day be released, a request that could easily be interpreted as being somewhat disingenuous. There is, according to Reuters, roughly 14,000 hours of video footage from security cameras in the Capitol in an eight-hour period that day.
Grothman has been joined in this request to the Department of Justice by Rep. Ralph Warren Norman Jr., and Rep. Louis Gohmert, who has since been named as having sought a pardon for potential criminal prosecution from President Donald Trump in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Grothman insisted that he could not understand why the press was not requesting the full breadth of the video (which is also evidence in an ongoing criminal investigation) as the press “kept trying to rile up the population and let them believe something horrible had happened.” All three men were in the Capitol that day, where elsewhere in the building a woman had been shot to death and the Vice President was hurried out by the Secret Service, coming within roughly 40 feet of a lynch mob.
The answer about the video, though, has been readily available since July 2021 in the case of U.S. v. Nathaniel Degrave, in which a defendant in one of the many Jan. 6 cases made the same request and it was pointed out that releasing that video would make public the details of the location and capabilities of every security camera in the U.S. Capitol, which would be significantly damaging to the building’s security.
Speaking on the floor of the House, Grothman highlighted the number of homicides in Milwaukee this year and how it wasn’t the same as when he grew up there. Among the differences, he pointed to was a supposed lack of support from politicians and the public for law enforcement these days.
One place to start helping police feel more supported is more vocally recognizing the importance of their work, whether preventing unnecessary deaths on the highway, criminal investigation, or their duties defending the basic mechanics of American democracy.