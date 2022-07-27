Often when I drive by a house that has a sign in a window or staked into the yard that says, “We back the badge,” a following thought is, “do you really?”

At the most mundane end of the spectrum are those who insist on the importance of respecting the authority of police exactly up to the point they are pulled over, at which point they find themselves confident to suggest that police should defer resources from traffic enforcement to drug investigation and other activities less likely to interfere with a morning commute.