Many Wisconsinites are counting down the final days of 2020 anticipating the hopes and dreams that 2021 could bring. This optimistic outlook is certainly welcome after a year that included the challenges of living through a pandemic.
These past months have tested your strength and perseverance, and we at Alliant Energy are proud to have powered your life every step of the way. From our commitment to keep the lights on and the gas flowing to the partnerships our Foundation made to help those in need, we remain driven by our purpose to serve our customers and build stronger communities.
This commitment continues next year as our Clean Energy Blueprint accelerates our transition to more renewable energy, which benefits the environment and helps customers avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in long-term investments.
In Wisconsin, we plan to add more than 1,000 megawatts of new solar generation by the end of 2023, enough to power about 260,000 homes. We have also taken actions to add even more clean energy. In November, we launched a partnership with Dane County to build a solar farm to offset their operational electricity use with renewable energy.
Earlier this month, we kicked off our first community solar project, located in Fond du Lac County. It is one of several future Wisconsin community solar projects that will make it simple for our electric customers to enjoy the benefits of energy from the sun by buying blocks in the solar garden. Also this year, we placed into service a new wind facility located in Iowa to serve our Wisconsin customers. By the end of 2023, we project that 40% of our Wisconsin energy mix will be renewable.
Last May, we put one of the most efficient natural gas facilities in the country into service near Beloit, while announcing plans to retire our Sheboygan coal-fired generation by the end of 2022. Early fall brought the completion of a natural gas pipeline and infrastructure project in western Wisconsin near Tomah. It supports economic development in the region and provides a new pathway for natural gas that will boost supply for customers in western Wisconsin and across our service area.
In the coming days, months and years, Alliant Energy will continue exploring how combining solar and wind power with battery technology can enhance reliability, as electricity generated during the day can be used whenever it’s needed.
We are already piloting battery projects that look to use energy storage technology to increase resiliency and reliability on the energy grid. There are also new offerings to help customers, businesses and communities achieve their own renewable goals through a host of solar programs that help offset their energy use.
With the addition of more clean energy, we are on the way to achieving our recently updated goals, which include 50% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030, elimination of all coal from our generation fleet by 2040 and our aspirational goal of net-zero CO2 emissions from the electricity we generate by 2050.
As the Clean Energy Blueprint takes shape across our service area, we’ll always have a diverse energy mix to power what’s next. That means no matter what the coming years bring, we’ll provide the affordable and reliable energy you and your family count on.
On behalf of all our employees, I want to wish you and your family a safe and joyful holiday season and a very happy new year.
