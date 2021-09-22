Wisconsin has faced record challenges over the past two years. In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have simultaneously been dealing with an epidemic that has also touched all of our communities — the abuse of opioids and other narcotic substances. Unfortunately, Wisconsin saw overdose deaths soar during the past year, reaching a record high of 1,530 deaths in 2020.
This sadly was over 25% higher than the prior year and was undoubtedly driven in part by the isolation and social upheaval we saw.
My colleagues and I in the Wisconsin State Legislature have continued to work diligently to address the substance abuse crisis during the current legislative session. I am proud to have been the author of 2021 Wisconsin Act 57, which relates to the settlement of the multi-state opiate litigation. This legislation guarantees that Wisconsin will be in the best position to receive funds from litigation against opioid manufacturers that was spearheaded by our local governments.
In addition to setting the groundwork for reaching a settlement, it also creates an equitable 70/30 split respectively for settlement funds between county and state government. Counties have been at the forefront of the drug epidemic and these funds will go a long way to support their work. Wisconsin is currently slated to receive more than $65 million from this settlement and Act 57 requires those funds be used for opioid abatement activity.
Another piece of legislation I have authored this session is 2021 Assembly Bill 41, which would create an opioid and methamphetamine database system for the state.
As it currently stands, our agencies don’t communicate well with each other, putting our response to substance abuse at a disadvantage. This system would allow law enforcement, health care providers, social services, and many others to use one system to track opioid and methamphetamine usage, giving us a more complete picture of the situation in our state. This bill has passed at the committee level in both houses and awaits a full vote by both houses of the legislature.
The legislature continues to do more fact finding on the issue as well. Just this week, the Assembly Substance Abuse and Prevention Committee hosted an informational hearing on various addiction treatment methods available in Wisconsin. Hearing directly from the professionals who deal with this every day is invaluable to the work we do here in the legislature. The work done by this committee will pay dividends in our struggle against addiction and I am honored to serve on this committee again this term.
If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, there are resources available. The Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Hotline can be reached at 833-944-4673 or by texting your ZIP code to 898211.
Representative Plumer represents parts of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, and Marquette counties. His office can be reached at 608-266-3404 or Rep.Plumer@legis.wi.gov.