At Alliant Energy, our purpose is to serve customers and build strong communities. But the power of our purpose goes beyond what we say – it’s about what we do. How we deliver on our purpose reflects our broader responsibility – to our customers and the communities we serve.
When the COVID-19 health crisis hit full stride in the spring, we talked about what we should do about the regular review process for our electric and gas rates. With the difficult times facing our customers, it was a brief discussion. In May, we submitted a proposal to the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) requesting to keep our rates steady into 2021.
Recently, the PSCW approved our plan. It continues our ongoing efforts to maintain rates that are among the lowest in Wisconsin.
We appreciate the PSCW’s support of keeping our rates stable. Their approval of our plan provides our customers and the communities we serve with some certainty – at a time when so many things are uncertain – during the ongoing pandemic.
Keeping rates steady is the sensible approach.
We also continue to support customers by providing flexibility in payment arrangements. With guidance from the PSCW, service disconnections have been suspended until Oct. 1. Customers who need assistance should reach out to us (1-800-ALLIANT). We will help them set up payment plans and connect them to local resources.
Our focus remains on building strong communities. We’ve asked local nonprofits and partners what they need in these challenging times. And we’ve worked to deliver on their requests with volunteer and financial support. We’ve increased our efforts to help many communities during the health crisis.
While our plans address the challenges and needs of today, they also provide a solid blueprint for tomorrow. We’re moving forward in adding cleaner energy like solar. It provides cost-effective and sustainable energy while creating jobs and spurring economic growth in the communities we serve.
It’s clear that we’re all facing a new normal.
Still, this health crisis has reinforced how essential energy services are to the country – and offered a reminder of just how critical our purpose is to our customers and the communities we are privileged to serve.
During these anything-but-normal days, we will continue to work to make things better and do the right thing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.