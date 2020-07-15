On behalf of our healthcare team, I want to thank each of our communities for your commitment in fighting COVID-19. We have been successful so far in flattening the curve by using science and infection prevention strategies, including physical distancing, masking in public, hand washing, enhanced cleaning at home and monitoring for symptoms. The number of COVID-19 cases in our communities has remained low and many lives have been saved because of your resolve during this ongoing pandemic.
We also want to express our gratitude for the outpouring of donations with a special acknowledgement to those who made cloth masks. We have distributed over 3,600 masks which can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
We also appreciate the innovation, collaboration and focused efforts of our health partners and area businesses to ensure the healthcare teams had appropriate personal protective equipment allowing us to provide safe, high quality care.
The low rate of new COVID-19 cases in our area has allowed many businesses to restart our local economies. Sauk Prairie Healthcare has also resumed essential services that were interrupted when it was necessary to stop non-urgent care. The rigorous preparation to resume these critical services focused on ensuring our nationally recognized commitment to safety, quality, and personalized care was adhered to. We are grateful for the trust you have placed in us.
The recently rising numbers of COVID-19 infections in our nation and state are a stark reminder of why it’s important that everyone continues to take this pandemic seriously. It is the only way to ensure our communities are able to keep moving forward safely. I cannot stress enough, the importance of practicing the proven infection control strategies of physical distancing, masking, and handwashing. This will limit the spread of COVID-19, save lives, allow time to develop treatments, and get our economy strong again.
Please know, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, we are prepared, we are safe, and we are ready to meet all of your health needs. Thank you for your trust and confidence in allowing us to provide you with extraordinary care. And thank you for your steadfast commitment in fighting COVID-19.
