The tab for private attorneys hired by Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin has now hit nearly $4.8 million for this legislative session, fueled recently by fights over Gov. Tony Evers’ orders during the COVID-19 pandemic and a string of election lawsuits.
The tab jumps to $5.5 million when legal bills from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and Evers are added.
The rising legal bills underscore how often Republicans have turned to private attorneys since Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul took office. They gave themselves new powers during the 2018 lame-duck session to intervene in various suits involving the Department of Justice.
In the lawsuits filed over the extraordinary session, Kaul declined to represent the governor or Legislature, saying it would be a conflict of interest. Kaul also has been generally representing Evers in the suits emanating out of the April 7 election.
Still, Republicans have hired legal counsel in the election law cases even with the state and national Republican parties involved in the suits. The suits were generally filed by Democrats and Democratic-leaning groups. GOP lawmakers’ legal bills have already topped $830,000 in those Democratic suits and will climb higher as a federal judge weighs a request from Democrats to make changes to the November election to accommodate voters amid the pandemic. A trial is scheduled for early August in the cases.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, blamed Democrats for the GOP legal tab. The money covers cases involving the DNR’s authority over groundwater, two challenges to the governor’s partial veto authority and abortion restrictions Republicans approved under then-Gov. Scott Walker.
“As long as Democrats continue to use the courts as a place to further their liberal agenda, and as long as the governor allows his administration to break state laws, we will be forced to hire lawyers to defend Wisconsin law,” Vos said.
The overall budget for the Legislature for 2019-21 is $153.9 million in general purpose revenue. But the branch receives a sum sufficient appropriation, meaning there’s no cap on its spending.
The Capitol Report is written by editorial staff at WisPolitics.com, a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics, and is distributed for publication by members of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.