Most local newspapers, including the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press are assets to their communities — reporting on local news, championing local causes, writing important local feature stories and covering the actions of local athletes. For decades, they’ve helped grow the local business community through advertising and promotions, working with local chambers of commerce and other business groups, and provided information about these businesses to their local communities.

As local economies have prospered — and suffered — so have local community newspapers.