Most local newspapers, including the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press are assets to their communities — reporting on local news, championing local causes, writing important local feature stories and covering the actions of local athletes. For decades, they’ve helped grow the local business community through advertising and promotions, working with local chambers of commerce and other business groups, and provided information about these businesses to their local communities.
As local economies have prospered — and suffered — so have local community newspapers.
But for our republic to survive, the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press and other news publishers need federal government action against today’s tech tyrants.
Why? We believe – along with the News Media Alliance – that Big Tech companies like Google and Facebook have used their ability to manipulate the news online to their own financial benefit.
As the Alliance puts it, large companies came into their markets, set the rules for access to local news online, and even dictated how much revenue is made. Consider an Alliance analysis that shows 60% of U.S. digital advertising revenue is captured by Facebook and Google — despite the fact that local news publishers provide important content for their platforms — and you begin to see the hole that local newspapers find themselves in.
According to the News Media Alliance, for every dollar made in digital advertising, the platforms take as much as 70% of the revenue, leaving publishers with the rest. And, local news publishers are paying an additional “ad-tech tax” to the platforms, leaving even less for publishers. As a result of diminished revenues – as the Alliance points out -- thousands of journalists have been laid off and local newspapers have closed their doors.
Meanwhile, government has failed to act to rein in today’s tech tyrants. Consider the actions taken by the federal government in aiding car manufacturers such as Chrysler, and even financial institutions during the near-collapse of the financial industry in the recession of the mid-2000s. Leaders then realized the dangers of losing those parts of the economy, yet, the government has failed to act to preserve important local economic and information drivers – newspapers -- which are assets to their communities.
Thomas Jefferson and other early leaders of this country believed that in order for our government to function properly, its citizens needed to be informed in order to make the best possible decisions. Likewise, as the News Media Alliance points out, many of our early leaders believed that government had the responsibility to make sure each industry operated fairly. How would today’s tech tyrants have fared in the trust-busting days of Teddy Roosevelt?
As News Media Alliance audience figures show, local news reaches 136 million U.S. adults each week. Today’s tech tyrants are content to allow dangerous online misinformation to seep into our culture, take revenue from local publishers and dictate the rules of content distribution — all without the benefit of government regulation.
We also believe as the News Media Alliance does that the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) — a bipartisan bill aimed at addressing Google and Facebook’s threat to a free local press — provides a temporary, limited antitrust safe harbor for small, local news publishers to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google for fair content use compensation.
In a rare moment of bipartisan agreement, officials from both parties believe Congress passing the JCPA will bring change – as stated by the Alliance -- by making the news and publishing industries fairer for smaller media entities and local operators.
We hope you agree as we do that freedom of the press is at stake, and urge all of Wisconsin’s congressional representatives to support JCPA for the survival of the Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press and other local newspapers around the nation.