While this is a difficult period to be a member of the school board, and the approach of some parents has been even harshly critical at times, that criticism has been amplified in response to the way that both the school administration and board have reacted to those parental concerns. Open records requests revealed that top staff considered citizens with CRT concerns as ignorant bigots blindly following “right-wing media,” instead of as fellow citizens and parents with whom to openly and honestly resolve concerns and gain and build on common understanding – and an incumbent in this spring’s election actually publicly accused these concerned parents of seeking to control something local in an attempt to quell their angst over the results of the last presidential election. Huh?
Besides constituting a wild non sequitur, that kind of twisted demagogic slur reveals a willingness to engage in the type of political attacks that have no place in public school leadership.
Furthermore, when parental concerns over the infusion of politics into the district and other COVID related issues bubbled over into an overflow of public input that dominated a general board meeting and brought an attorney to another, the board’s response was to begin requesting a police presence at board meetings and introduce a policy limiting public input. Rather than recognize the obvious need to repair a burgeoning schism in the community, regardless of where the faults lie, the board’s response has been intimidation and restricted participation.
While limiting input to 3 minutes each is not a big deal in a vacuum, this is no vacuum. Not only does the proposed policy contain other noxious restrictions like limiting total public input time and content (in a way that a constitutional attorney should look at, IMO), but it is a purposeful reaction to the frustrated expression of parental and community concerns that the board would apparently rather ignore than help fix. By referring to public input as something “optional” to “manage,” the board has made it clear that it’s time for a change. Allowing public input should never be considered “optional” in public schools!
Three new candidates have promised, not only to vote against limiting input, but to take the necessary step of welcoming and engaging in constructive communication with all community members, regardless of the issue and where they stand: Vote for Scott Bilse, Nathan Dennis, and Heather Baron on February 15.