Wisconsin currently has the lowest number of law enforcement officers in a decade. Nationwide, retirements are up by 45% and resignations are up by 18%. Local governments are having a hard time filling law enforcement positions.
For example, in Dodge County, many law enforcement officers are leaving for the private sector. Applications for employment with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office have decreased from 100 applications per position to about 20. Many of those who do apply are not qualified.
In Columbia County, the story is the same. Sheriff Roger Brandner tells me that five years ago, they averaged nearly 100 applications per deputy opening, and that in the past year, they have not gotten more than 10. On top of that, they are constantly having to rehire, just to keep up with the number of individuals leaving the profession.
This statistical data is more than just a headache for human resource departments and law enforcement agencies. The reality of what is happening in law enforcement is profoundly impacting our communities. Violent crime is on the rise in Wisconsin. Milwaukee set a record number of homicides for the second year in a row. People are getting hurt, and families are being broken.
I wanted to be part of the solution, so I authored Assembly Bill 837, which provides $5,000 bonuses to all new law enforcement officers in Wisconsin. As an added bonus, the bill provides an additional $1,000 per year of experience to officers who relocate to Wisconsin from outside the state. The signing bonus is capped at $10,000 and officers would be required to remain employed in the field for at least three years.
To show our appreciation to officers already serving in our communities, the bill requires agencies to provide $2,000 bonuses to every full-time officer they employ. The state would provide $1,000 and the local municipality would provide $1,000. Any officer with at least one year of employment with their respective agency would be eligible.
“Defunding the Police” rhetoric is insulting to those who risk their lives to keep our communities safe. The people have spoken, and they want peaceful communities, not lawlessness. Now is the time to invest in our law enforcement officers. I am proud to be a part of the movement to refund the police.
William Penterman
State Representative for Wisconsin's 37th Assembly District