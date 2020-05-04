Szelcs: Gracious for grandsons birthday parade
I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the Poynette Police Department, Browns Towing Service and the dozens of people who took time out of their day to form a birthday parade for our grandson, Bryson Szelc on April 21. During this time of quarantines and health concerns, you were all part of making a little boy feel loved and special.
Thank you so much and may God bless you all and the Village of Poynette.
Gwen and Bob Szelc
Oviedo, FL
Postler: A month of appreciation for noble vocations
The month of May has many weeks dedicated to certain noble vocations. The week of May 3rd is Municipal Clerks week. These professionals keep the wheels of local government moving. They serve as the one-stop-shop to answer questions varying from dog licenses to building permits and anything else in between! Last month they worked tirelessly to mail out an unprecedented number of absentee ballots, administer the in-person election, making sure every vote was counted. Thank you Teresa and Robin for your dedication to serving residents in the village of Dane!
The first week of May is also Teacher Appreciation week. Teachers are extremely committed to educating students and are always worthy of our praise, but this year they are taking it to the next level. When COVID-19 closed schools, teachers have been conforming lesson plans to e-learning. Thank you teachers!
May 6-12 is National Nurses week. There are few professions that demand so much. Our nurses work long, tiring shifts through the good times and the bad. With COVID-19, things have been quite rough, but these professionals report to work ready to see what the day has in store for them. Their strength and resolve to defeat COVID-19 is inspiring. Thank you nurses!
The week of May 10 is National Police Week, which pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. Friday May 15th is National Peace Officers Memorial Day. While we mourn and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in their service, it is important to acknowledge the service of the women and men who are responding to calls and continuing to ensure our safety and protection. Thank you to the Dane County Sheriff’s office and village of Dane Deputy Duffrin for your service!
One thing that COVID-19 has made abundantly clear is that our technological advances can only reach so far. There is a strong need for frontline workers, and they often do not receive the praise that they should for the essential jobs that they do. As I look around Dane, I am thrilled to see yard signs or window hearts in support of our first responders and healthcare professionals. Amid all the uncertainty, it is amazing to see communities rallying around our local heroes to gain strength and hope to get through these challenging times.
Donald Postler,
Dane
